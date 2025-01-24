OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 2398654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of OppFi from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

OppFi Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.94 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 23,149 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $155,098.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,782.40. This trade represents a 18.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Vennettilli sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,671.25. This trade represents a 41.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,450 shares of company stock valued at $971,370. Corporate insiders own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OppFi by 120.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,048 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in OppFi by 24.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

