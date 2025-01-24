The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.53% from the company’s previous close.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.17. 234,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,141. The stock has a market cap of $465.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.01. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

