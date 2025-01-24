What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Canaan FY2025 Earnings?

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Canaan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.45). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canaan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Canaan from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Canaan Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CAN stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $596.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.27. Canaan has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.

Institutional Trading of Canaan

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,305,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 968,347 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Canaan by 35.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 193.3% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 232,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 153,255 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

