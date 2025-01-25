Dorchester Minerals Announces Cash Distribution for Quarter Ended December 31, 2024

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ: DMLP) disclosed today, in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that the company has issued a press release regarding its cash distribution for the quarter that concluded on December 31, 2024.

The press release, as outlined in Exhibit 99.1 attached to the Form 8-K, detailed the cash distribution information for the period mentioned. This disclosure is in line with the company’s commitment to transparency and timely communication with its stakeholders.

As per the regulatory filing, the press release was issued on January 23, 2025. Dorchester Minerals Management LP, acting as the General Partner, authorized the report’s submission, underscoring the company’s dedication to compliance and reporting standards.

In compliance with the regulations stipulated in Form 8-K, the details furnished under Item 7.01, inclusive of Exhibit 99.1, are presented for informational purposes. They are not to be considered incorporated by reference into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933, nor do they signify official filings under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Investors and stakeholders seeking further insights into Dorchester Minerals’ financial performance and operational outcomes for the mentioned quarter can refer to the press release and related disclosures available via the Form 8-K filing on the company’s investor relations platform or the SEC’s website.

This announcement marks another step in Dorchester Minerals’ ongoing efforts to maintain transparency and provide relevant updates to its investor community regarding its financial health and operational progress.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

