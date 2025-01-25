Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and traded as low as $15.52. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 67,928 shares.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21.
Invesco Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
