Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and traded as low as $15.52. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 67,928 shares.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21.

Invesco Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBF. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 41.3% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 93,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 1,545.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 94,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

