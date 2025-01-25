Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.600-3.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million-$350.0 million.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NISN opened at $6.11 on Friday. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 28.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

