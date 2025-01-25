NovaGold Resources Inc. Files Year-End 2024 Report with Strong Treasury to Fund Key Activities for Long-Term Value Creation

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) recently released its financial results for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2024. The company issued a press release on January 23, 2025, detailing its financial performance over the past year.

According to the press release, NovaGold Resources Inc. reported a strong treasury position that will support essential activities aimed at long-term value creation. The report highlighted the Company’s focus on maintaining a robust financial standing to drive its strategic objectives forward.

Additionally, NovaGold Resources Inc. provided updates on the Donlin Gold project in the press release. The company emphasized its commitment to advancing the project and achieving key milestones in alignment with its overall growth strategy.

The information disclosed in the press release has been furnished as Exhibit 99.1 in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As per General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the details in the report, including Exhibit 99.1, are not considered “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. They are not subject to the liability of Section 18 of the Exchange Act and will not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement unless expressly specified.

Investors and stakeholders can access the full press release, dated January 23, 2025, on NovaGold Resources Inc.’s official platform. The press release captures the Company’s recent financial performance and underscores its solid financial position to underpin its key strategic initiatives moving forward.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

