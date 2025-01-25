PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $925,000 Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVRE. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,068,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,386,000 after buying an additional 16,238 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 386,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 39,520 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 310,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after buying an additional 55,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BetterWealth LLC raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 281,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $455.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

