Sonim Technologies (SONM) Forms Special Committee to Evaluate Strategic Alternatives

Sonim Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of 5G mobility solutions, recently disclosed the establishment of a special committee consisting solely of independent directors. This decision, as outlined in a press release issued on January 22, 2025, follows the Schedule 13D/A submission by AJP Holding Company, LLC on January 17, 2025.

The newly formed Special Committee’s primary objective is to assess various strategic alternatives aimed at enhancing stockholder value. The Committee will be chaired by Mr. Mike Mulica and will also include Mr. James Cassano.

In collaboration with advisors, including Roth Capital Partners, the Special Committee will carefully examine proposals received from several entities, including Orbic North America LLC. Pertinent evaluations may encompass business combinations like mergers, acquisitions, or other strategic transactions with the potential to augment stockholder value.

It is highlighted that Sonim Technologies continues its mission to provide top-tier 5G mobility solutions. Despite the ongoing process, there is no assurance that the review conducted by the Special Committee will result in the approval or finalization of a specific transaction. Sonim Technologies has confirmed that further comments on this matter will only be provided if the Special Committee endorses an action warranting additional disclosure.

Sonim Technologies, a prominent U.S. provider of ultra-rugged and rugged mobile solutions since 1999, caters to diverse clientele such as first responders, governments, and Fortune 500 companies. The company’s product range includes phones, wireless internet data devices, accessories, and software designed to offer heightened durability.

Sonim Technologies advises caution regarding the outcome of the Special Committee’s deliberations on potential transactions. Forward-looking statements noted in this release, made within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations, estimations, and projections and may be influenced by factors beyond Sonim Technologies’ control.

For further details and insightful evaluations on Sonim Technologies and its strategic developments, interested parties are encouraged to visit the official company website.

