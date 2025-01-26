Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD) Stake Raised by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,118 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF were worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UYLD. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 542.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 259,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after buying an additional 218,763 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 748,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,221,000 after purchasing an additional 77,548 shares during the period.

Get Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF alerts:

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:UYLD opened at $51.23 on Friday. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2853 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.