Autonomix Medical, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Participated in Virtual Investor EventAutonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing that its Chief Executive Officer, Brad Hauser, took part in the “Virtual Investor Closing

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2025

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Autonomix Medical’s 8K filing here.

Autonomix Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.

Featured Articles