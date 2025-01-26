Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $496.96 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $499.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $695.00 to $590.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.73.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

