HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19, RTT News reports. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 520.98% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare updated its FY 2025 guidance to 24.050-25.850 EPS.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $312.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $279.93 and a 12-month high of $417.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,579. This represents a 29.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,445,700. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

