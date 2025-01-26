MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MainStreet Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.58. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, insider Michael B. Baboval sold 2,892 shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $52,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,154. This trade represents a 39.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 743 shares of company stock worth $13,966. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.