Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Shares Purchased by Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RRBI. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 268.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth $770,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $220,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $62.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

