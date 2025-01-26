Rodger R. Krouse Sells 7,218,385 Shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Stock

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rodger R. Krouse sold 7,218,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $16,818,837.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,262,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,633.89. This trade represents a 85.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vince Stock Down 15.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VNCE opened at $3.29 on Friday. Vince Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Vince had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vince Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

