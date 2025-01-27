Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 43,273 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 28,637 shares.The stock last traded at $49.97 and had previously closed at $50.43.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $660 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,143,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

