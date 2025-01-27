New Jersey Resources Corporation Holds Annual Meeting and Announces Voting Results

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) recently conducted its Annual Meeting of Shareowners on January 21, 2025. During the meeting, shareholders voted on several key matters, resulting in the re-election of directors and the approval of executive compensation.

Get alerts:

In accordance with the voting results disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the following outcomes were reported:

Firstly, shareholders elected three directors for the company’s Board at the Annual Meeting. Gregory E. Aliff, Thomas C. O’Connor, and Michael A. O’Sullivan were re-elected for a three-year term until 2028, with significant support from shareholders. The specific votes cast for each director were detailed in the filing.

Secondly, shareholders approved a non-binding advisory resolution concerning the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers. The resolution received substantial support from shareholders, as reflected in the voting results disclosed.

Additionally, shareholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as New Jersey Resources Corporation’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025. The approval of the accounting firm was supported by the majority of shareholders who voted on this matter.

Following the Annual Meeting, the terms of office for the existing directors, including Donald L. Correll, James H. DeGraffenreidt, Jr., M. Susan Hardwick, Peter C. Harvey, Jane M. Kenny, Sharon C. Taylor, and Stephen D. Westhoven, were confirmed to continue.

Roberto F. Bel, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of New Jersey Resources Corporation, signed the report on behalf of the company as required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The detailed voting results provide valuable insights into key decisions made during the Annual Meeting and underline shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership and governance practices.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read New Jersey Resources’s 8K filing here.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading