Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $94.43 Million Stock Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,990,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 754,553 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of ScanSource worth $94,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,097,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,737,000 after purchasing an additional 127,883 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ScanSource by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after buying an additional 91,069 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 12.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 220,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2,640.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 131,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Stock Performance

ScanSource stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at ScanSource

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $775.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 15,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $747,565.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,563.20. This trade represents a 7.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $91,106.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,406.28. The trade was a 16.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,855 shares of company stock worth $2,702,949. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

