Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) is Helikon Investments Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 316.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,930,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,784,027 shares during the quarter. Skeena Resources accounts for about 8.1% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd owned about 0.08% of Skeena Resources worth $77,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Skeena Resources by 90.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 65,627 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skeena Resources by 713.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 315,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 276,614 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Skeena Resources by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 739,550 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Skeena Resources by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,012,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,406,000 after purchasing an additional 693,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skeena Resources stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

