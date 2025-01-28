Hitachi (HTHIY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $2,305,793,759.73 billion for the quarter. Hitachi has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.930-0.930 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.30. Hitachi had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $15.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. On average, analysts expect Hitachi to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTHIY opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $56.65.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

