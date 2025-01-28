Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 27.000-27.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 27.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.8 billion-$74.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.1 billion.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $503.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $499.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.29. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $695.00 to $590.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.73.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

