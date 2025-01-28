Solitron Devices Reports Positive Voting Results at Annual Meeting

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) recently disclosed the outcomes of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders conducted on January 24, 2025. The meeting was crucial for determining the future course of the company, as stockholders expressed their opinions on various proposals put forth during the gathering.

During the meeting, the following key matters were voted upon:

Proposal 1 involved the election of two directors as Class II directors to serve until the 2027 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The nominees, Mr. Tim Eriksen and Mr. David W. Pointer, secured the positions based on the voting results. Mr. Eriksen received 1,114,904 votes for, with 4,659 against, and 18,501 abstentions, whereas Mr. Pointer garnered 1,106,850 votes for, 10,213 against, and 21,001 abstentions.

Proposal 2 centered on the ratification of the appointment of Whitley Penn LLP as the independent certified public accountants for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2025. The stockholders voted in favor of this proposal, with 1,684,761 votes for, 17,095 against, and 6,435 abstentions.

For Proposal 3, the stockholders approved a non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of the named executive officers of the company. The voting outcome included 895,336 votes for, 242,438 against, and 290 abstentions.

The company confirmed that there were adequate votes to approve proposals 1, 2, and 3, making Proposal 4 redundant.

Solitron Devices, Inc. released detailed information about these proposals in the definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 9, 2024. The results of the voting reflect the sentiments and decisions of the company’s stockholders on crucial matters regarding its governance and operations.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer, Carolyn Campbell, signed the report confirming the voting outcomes on January 27, 2025. These results signify the collective voice of Solitron Devices’ stockholders in shaping the future trajectory of the organization.

