VCI Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,469 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

VCI Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,469 shares during the quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 71,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 119,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $755,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442,807 shares in the company, valued at $36,057,774.01. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,014 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,281. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average is $70.83. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $146.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,190,822.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

