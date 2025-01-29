Alerus Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2024

On January 28, 2025, Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending on December 31, 2024. The company issued a press release outlining these results, a copy of which has been attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This information has been incorporated by reference into the filing.

The content provided in Item 2.02 of the Current Report on Form 8-K and the accompanying Exhibit 99.1 is being “furnished” and will not be considered “filed” by Alerus Financial Corporation, except as required by applicable law. It will not be subject to the liabilities of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor will it be incorporated by reference into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, unless specifically noted otherwise in such filings.

Furthermore, on the same date, January 28, 2025, Alerus Financial Corporation made a presentation available on its investor relations website at investors.alerus.com. The presentation has been provided as Exhibit 99.2 to the Form 8-K, serving as a Regulation FD Disclosure. Like the press release, this information is being “furnished” and is not deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act. It will not carry the same liabilities nor be incorporated by reference unless explicitly stated in subsequent filings.

As per Item 9.01 of the report, the following exhibits have been included:

– Exhibit 99.1: Press Release of Alerus Financial Corporation, dated January 28, 2025

– Exhibit 99.2: Investor Presentation of Alerus Financial Corporation

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

Alerus Financial Corporation’s signing officer, Katie A. Lorenson, President and Chief Executive Officer, has duly authorized the filing of this report in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Please note that this news release is based on information from the SEC filing and is presented objectively without endorsements or recommendations.

