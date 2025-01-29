Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Shares Bought by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank owned about 0.19% of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Stock Performance

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF stock opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $47.88.

Get Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Profile

The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.