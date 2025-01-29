Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Short Interest Up 96.0% in January

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,000 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the December 31st total of 256,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Azitra Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 2,499,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,721,041. Azitra has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. As a group, equities analysts predict that Azitra will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Azitra Company Profile

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

