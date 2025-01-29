Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.30 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 83.30 ($1.04), with a volume of 3382965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.10 ($1.05).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 101.51. The stock has a market cap of £503.91 million, a PE ratio of 277.76 and a beta of 0.14.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 10.57 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Bluefield Solar Income Fund had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 1.54%. Analysts expect that Bluefield Solar Income Fund will post 302.1632747 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

In other Bluefield Solar Income Fund news, insider Glen Suarez purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,800 ($12,193.60). Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF) is an investment company focused on the acquisition and long-term management of a diversified portfolio of low carbon assets in the UK, with a primary focus on solar assets. The fund’s initial public offering (IPO) was in July 2013, making it the first investment company focused on solar PV to be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

