KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in January

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2025

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJYGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

KNYJY opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $30.12.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

