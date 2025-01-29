KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in January

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

KNYJY opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $30.12.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

