Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 6.73% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 138,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 47,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PTIN opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44.

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

