Stonegate Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 183.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,028,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,172.84. This represents a 91.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $18,945,653.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,837,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,103,510.86. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock worth $34,461,478. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.37. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $81.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.