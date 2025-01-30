Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stake Lessened by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,739,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,971 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,413,000 after acquiring an additional 197,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50,715 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 951,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,515,000 after acquiring an additional 365,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period.

Shares of ASO opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

ASO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

