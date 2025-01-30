Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Director Eric Vishria Sells 3,563 Shares

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) Director Eric Vishria sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $42,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,496. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Vishria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Eric Vishria sold 6,437 shares of Amplitude stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $77,372.74.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Eric Vishria sold 25,000 shares of Amplitude stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $254,500.00.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.34. Amplitude, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amplitude from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amplitude by 38.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

