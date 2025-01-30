Analysts’ Upgrades for January 30th (AAV, AKRO, ASML, BIR, BL, BWLP, CVLT, CVS, EAT, ETR)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 30th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$11.50.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.50.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$6.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Northcoast Research currently has $215.00 target price on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $86.50 price target on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $69.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $91.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. New Street Research currently has $2,300.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2,000.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $820.00 price target on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$96.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$92.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. Craig Hallum currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $374.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $261.00.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $99.00 price target on the stock.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $31.50 price target on the stock.

