Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Appoints Carrie Nichol as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, a renowned global leader in innovative solutions from nature, recently disclosed a significant executive appointment in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company announced that on January 29, 2025, the Board of Directors appointed Carrie Nichol as the Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer effective March 1, 2025. This appointment follows the forthcoming departure of Molly Strader Fruit, who currently serves as the Vice President and Corporate Controller.

Get alerts:

Carrie Nichol, aged 45, brings a wealth of experience to her new role at Archer-Daniels-Midland. Before her appointment, she held the position of Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, and Global Process Leader at Cargill from June 2024 onwards. Her financial career also includes serving as Vice President, Finance, and Controller of Cargill and as Vice President, Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer at Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Ms. Nichol’s professional journey commenced in public accounting with KPMG, where she laid the foundation for her career.

In the 8-K filing, it was clarified that there are no specific arrangements or relationships that influenced Ms. Nichol’s appointment to her new role. She has also accepted a compensation package outlined in a written offer letter from the company, which includes an initial annual base salary of $550,000, participation in the 2025 annual cash incentive plan with a target bonus opportunity of $500,000, and an annual equity award of approximately $1,315,000.

Additionally, Ms. Nichol will receive one-time make-whole cash payments, relocation benefits, and participation in various employee benefit plans and programs. The specifics of these compensatory arrangements were detailed in the offer letter extended to Ms. Nichol by Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland further disclosed that on January 29, 2025, a press release was issued to announce the appointment of Ms. Nichol. In a statement, Monish Patolawala, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer at the company, expressed confidence in Ms. Nichol’s ability to lead the crucial accounting functions and support the company’s strategic priorities.

This appointment underscores the commitment of Archer-Daniels-Midland in bolstering its leadership team with seasoned professionals to drive financial excellence and operational efficiency in the organization.

The complete details of this disclosure can be found on the SEC’s EDGAR database under Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s filings.

END

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Archer-Daniels-Midland’s 8K filing here.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More