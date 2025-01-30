CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Edward Jones

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CVS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.12.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

