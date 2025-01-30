EMC Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

EMC Capital Management lessened its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,534 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,806,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $1,065,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 835,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,786,000 after buying an additional 37,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BERY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.21. 25,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,314. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $73.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.01.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

