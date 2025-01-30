FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of FinWise Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. FinWise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FINW shares. Raymond James began coverage on FinWise Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their target price on FinWise Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

