Sippican Capital Advisors Has $809,000 Stock Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,064 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors owned 0.12% of Equity Bancshares worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2,539.9% in the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 350,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after buying an additional 336,742 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 71,547 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $2,809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 247.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Equity Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

EQBK stock opened at $43.85 on Thursday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

