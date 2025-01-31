Insider Buying: North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Insider Buys 95,000 Shares of Stock

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) insider Charles Park purchased 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £326,800 ($405,861.90).

North American Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of North American Income Trust stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 347 ($4.31). The stock had a trading volume of 157,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,729. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 335.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 320.19. The firm has a market cap of £449.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4,957.14 and a beta of 0.66. North American Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276 ($3.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 349 ($4.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 7.40.

North American Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17,142.86%.

About North American Income Trust

Leading US companies picked for their higher income potential

