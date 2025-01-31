L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04, Zacks reports. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.550-10.850 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LHX opened at $211.75 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.18 and a 12 month high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.93 and a 200-day moving average of $232.57. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total transaction of $394,465.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,765.12. The trade was a 17.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.