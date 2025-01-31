MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) Short Interest Up 7,610.8% in January

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 7,610.8% from the December 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MGO Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGOL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,020,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,074,590. MGO Global has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $342,200.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 7.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44.

About MGO Global

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

