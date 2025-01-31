Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Expands By 133.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.62. 6,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,683. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $138.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1872 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
