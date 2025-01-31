Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Expands By 133.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.62. 6,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,683. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $138.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1872 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

