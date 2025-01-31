Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Up 12.1% – What’s Next?

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,188 ($27.17) and last traded at GBX 2,090 ($25.96). 17,327,496 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 348% from the average session volume of 3,867,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,865 ($23.16).
Smiths Group Stock Up 10.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,764.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,724.72. The firm has a market cap of £7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,852.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66.
Insider Buying and Selling at Smiths Group
In related news, insider Mark Seligman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,726 ($21.44) per share, with a total value of £69,040 ($85,742.67). 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
