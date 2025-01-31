Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.65. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $662.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 139.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Triune Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

