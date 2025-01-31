Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.30), with a volume of 46753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.27).
Ultimate Products Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 113.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 129.99. The firm has a market cap of £86.42 million, a PE ratio of 721.43 and a beta of 1.39.
Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported GBX 12.20 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Ultimate Products had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultimate Products Plc will post 14.53125 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ultimate Products Increases Dividend
About Ultimate Products
Ultimate Products is the owner of a number of leading homeware brands including Salter (the UK’s oldest houseware brand, established in 1760) and Beldray (a laundry, floor care, heating and cooling brand that was established in 1872). According to its market research, nearly 80% of UK households own at least one of the Group’s products.
Ultimate Products sells to over 300 retailers across 38 countries, and specialises in five product categories: Small Domestic Appliances; Housewares; Laundry; Audio; and Heating and Cooling.
