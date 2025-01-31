Waste Management Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Earnings

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year that ended on December 31, 2024. The company reported robust performance, highlighted by exponential growth in its solid waste business and strategic acquisitions that are expected to fuel substantial revenue and earnings growth in 2025.

Get alerts:

The company’s achievements have been marked by the successful integration of Stericycle, a significant acquisition that enhances Waste Management’s environmental solutions portfolio. Waste Management will combine the medical waste and secure information destruction businesses obtained through this acquisition under the umbrella of WM Healthcare Solutions.

In terms of financial performance, Waste Management disclosed that its adjusted operating EBITDA for the full year grew by over 10% and reached a 30% margin, a first in the company’s history. This growth was propelled by the Collection and Disposal business, which saw an upsurge in organic revenue driven by pricing strategies and efficiency initiatives.

Revenue growth in 2024 was supported by a 6.7% core price increase, with additional contributions from completed acquisitions, including Stericycle, and higher market prices for recycled commodities. The company’s relentless focus on operational excellence, including enhancing frontline retention and optimizing cost structures, played a pivotal role in its financial success.

Looking ahead to 2025, Waste Management anticipates a substantial transformation in its revenue and earnings. With continued solid waste business growth, the integration of WM Healthcare Solutions, and increased contributions from sustainability projects, the company expects a significant uptick in performance metrics. Notably, the company aims to achieve double-digit growth in adjusted operating EBITDA for the second consecutive year.

Waste Management’s strong financial outlook positions the company for sustained success and growth through strategic investments, operational efficiencies, and a commitment to delivering superior value to shareholders. The company’s long-term vision and growth strategies will be further discussed at an upcoming investor day scheduled for June 24, 2025, in New York City.

As Waste Management continues to advance its sustainability initiatives and expand its environmental services footprint, the company reaffirms its dedication to innovation, operational excellence, and value creation for all stakeholders.

Please note that the financial figures and projections mentioned in this article are based on the information provided in Waste Management’s Form 8-K filing for January 29, 2025.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Waste Management’s 8K filing here.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories