Wells Fargo & Company Increases Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Price Target to $21.00

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.19% from the company’s previous close.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance

Shares of MSDL stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.55 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 54.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

