Ryan Driscoll Sells 437 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $44,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,824. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ryan Driscoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Ryan Driscoll sold 107 shares of Teradyne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $12,894.57.

NASDAQ TER traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,706,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,900. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.29 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.64.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities cut their target price on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. State Street Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,880,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,458,000 after buying an additional 350,002 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after buying an additional 1,846,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,484,000 after buying an additional 209,868 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,825,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,837,000 after buying an additional 393,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,390,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,582,000 after purchasing an additional 157,838 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

