LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys 4,719 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $114.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,069. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.80.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.